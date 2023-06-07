US pinning high hopes on Modi's state visit

US hopes Modi visit 'consecrates' India as most important partner: Biden official

Kurt Campbell told the Hudson Institute think tank India was playing a "critical role" globally and not just a strategically

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 07 2023, 06:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2023, 06:34 ist
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a virtual meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Joe Biden's top official for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday he hoped a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "consecrates" the relationship with India as the most important for the US in the world.

Kurt Campbell told the Hudson Institute think tank India was playing a "critical role" globally and not just a strategically.

India News
United States
USA
Joe Biden
Narendra Modi

