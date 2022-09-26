US not fooling anybody with F-16 support for Pak, says Jaishankar

Dismissing the US government’s claim that it had approved the $450 million package to refit Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets to support counter-terrorism operations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called their bluff and said, “You are not fooling anybody.”

“For someone to say I am doing this because it is all counter-terrorism content, and so when you are talking of an aircraft like a capability of an F-16 where … you know where they are deployed…. You are not fooling anybody by saying these things,” Jaishankar said at an event in Washington, ahead of his meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

There could be a likely meeting of Blinken with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Department of State, before Blinken hosts a working dinner for Jaishankar in Virginia.

Jaishankar was replying to a query on India’s view on the Biden administration’s recent approval to a programme for repair, modification and maintenance of the American F-16 fighter jets currently in service of the Pakistan Air Force as well as for supply of spares for the aircraft.

“If I were to speak to an American policymaker, I would really make the case (that) look what you are doing… forget about us, it’s actually not good for you; look at the last three years… where this relationship has gone and what cost you have paid,” the External Affairs Minister said articulating India’s views on the relations between Pakistan and the US.

The move by the Biden Administration signalled reversal of the erstwhile Trump administration’s 2018 decision to suspend American security and defence assistance to Pakistan, particularly because the US was frustrated with the continued support provided by the nation’s military spy agency to terrorists, who were targeting its neighbours like India and Afghanistan in the region.

“Very honestly, it’s a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well, nor serving the American interests,” Jaishankar said, reacting to the decision of the Biden administration. “So, it is really for the United States today to reflect on what are the merits of this relationship and what do they get by it.”

The US State Department had approved “a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Pakistan of F-16 Case for Sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $450 million,” according to a press release early this year.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) had delivered the required certification notifying the US Congress of the possible sale on September 7.

“The proposed sale does not include any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions,” the DSCA had stated, adding that it would support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with the US and partner forces in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations. “The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier conveyed to his US counterpart India’s displeasure over the Biden administration’s approval for the F-16 refit package for the PAF aircraft.

India had earlier accused the PAF of using the US F-16 aircraft against India while retaliating to the IAF’s air-strike on a terror camp deep inside Pakistan in February 2019.