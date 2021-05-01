US to restrict travel from India from May 4 over Covid-19

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration made the determination on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The policy will be implemented in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India,” she said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010
In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space
The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?
Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake
What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan
RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech
Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?