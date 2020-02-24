Uttar Pradesh government directs officials not to use saliva to turn pages of files

Many of us have done this, haven't we? Using saliva to turn the page of a book, ignoring the stern looks of the book-owner. Well, things are going to change, at least in Uttar Pradesh.

In the latest news, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Raebareli has issued an order asking officials not to use this method while turning the pages of documents and pages of files, reported Hindustan Times.

CDO Abhishek Goyal has issued the order citing that doing away with the habit will help prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

The order read, “It is observed that officers and employees use saliva to turn the page of the files, due to which there is a risk of spreading communicable diseases, therefore, all district level officers (development) block development officers are directed to use water sponges by themselves to turn over the page of the files to avoid the infectious/communicable diseases".

It also said, "Ensure strict compliance in the concerned offices and provide the compliance report to the CDO office in three days."