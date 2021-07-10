Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls on PM Modi

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was recently sworn in as Uttarakhand chief minister, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and sought his directions on the possible third wave of coronavirus, the proposed Kanwad Yatra and the Chardham Yatra against the backdrop of the pandemic.

He also sought establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kumaon region of the state on the lines of AIIMS, Rishikesh.

In a tweet, Dhami said he sought the blessings of the prime minister.

"Sought his directions on the state's development, the possible third wave of Covid-19, Char Dham Yatra and Kanwad Yatra. The prime minister assured all possible help for the state's development," Dhami tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted pictures of the meeting.

On Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments asking why people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like consumers in the national capital, Dhami said the AAP leader may have his agenda but the only agenda for the BJP is the state's development and offering the best to people.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor will visit Dehradun on Sunday. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due early next year.

Uttarakhand on Thursday decided to review its decision to stop all Kanwad yatra devotees from entering the state this year.

The yatra sees lakhs of devotees travel through several states by foot to the holy town of Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

According to an official release in Dehradun, Dhami said an AIIMS in Kumaon will give access to the people of the region to world class medical facilities, adding the state government will give land for it. Describing AIIMS, Rishikesh as a big gift to the people of the state from the Centre, Dhami said it is playing a significant role in the battle against Covid.

Dhami also sought speedy implementation of the 300 mw Lakhwar multi-purpose project from which six states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will benefit.

The project has all the clearances and work on it can begin after a cabinet committee on economic affairs by the Union Government gives its go-ahead to the project, Dhami said.

He informed the prime minister that the second phase of building and reconstruction projects at Kedarnath are to begin at an estimated cost of Rs 108.78 crore and sought an appointment from him for laying their foundation stones virtually.

Dhami's meeting with the prime minister lasted one hour and 15 minutes. Congratulating Dhami, Modi expressed hope that under his youthful leadership the state will prosper, the release said.

Dhami also met Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to remove inner line restrictions from Nelong and Niti valleys near India-China border saying it will boost tourist inflow to the beautiful valleys and increased economic activities as a result of this will stop migration from border villages.

He also demanded two air ambulances and establishment of one disaster research institute at Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain in view of the state's vulnerability to natural calamities.

The Chief Minister also met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to increase the budgetry allocation for solid waste management projects in Uttarakhand under the Swacch Bharat Mission-2 from Rs 89 crore to 150 crore.