VHP calls Jamiat a terror-funding organisation, Muslim outfit dares it to present proof

Hitting out at the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind for its stand against an anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, the VHP on Thursday called it a "terror funding" organisation, even as the Muslim body rejected the charge and dared the right-wing outfit to present the proof.

The saffron outfit also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and others from the "secular brigade" for standing by the minority community in Jahangirpuri, saying their days of politics are numbered.

"Those who had wasted the time of the Supreme Court in Ram Janmabhoomi (and Babri Masjid) matter ... Same people have become the advocates of the terrorists and appearing in the high court or the Supreme Court today for this Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, which is a well known terror funding organisation, and nurtures terrorists and provide them legal aid," VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a video message in Hindi.

Niyaz Farooqui, secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, rubbished the allegations.

"Our organisation is over 100 years old and had an important role in the country’s freedom movement. All the agencies in the country know the organisation well. If they (VHP) have any proof, they should come forward with it," he said when asked for his reaction.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday stalled the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in Jahangirpuri area after taking note of a plea by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind which argued that the buildings of Muslim riots accused were being razed.

The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which ordered maintaining of status quo concerning the demolition of buildings in the forenoon, had to intervene again during the day when it came to know that the authorities carried on with the demolition claiming no official communication reached them.

Bulldozers tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday as part of an “anti-encroachment drive” by the BJP-ruled north civic body, just four days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.

In a separate video message in Hindi, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain welcomed the demolition drive conducted by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) saying the exercise should have been “expanded”.

Jain alleged that the city has several locations where "Bangaldeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas" challenge the law and order and pose a threat to "the lives of members of the Hindu society and the national security as well”.

"As soon the action began, the entire secular brigade, Muslim leader, secular mafia, tukde gang -- all of them came out on the streets in support of them (Muslims)," the VHP leader said.

He alleged that the structures which were demolished in the area were illegal and included those owned by Hindus.

"None of the Hindu organisation opposed it. Then why the entire secular mafia including Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi come out in their (Muslims) support?” he asked.

He alleged that "innocent Hindus" were attacked during the peaceful ‘Shobha Yatra’ (procession), and bullets were fired at the police personnel.

"Did any of them criticise it?" he asked.

Jain said it was "obvious" that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind would approach the court against the anti-encroachment drive.

"We respect the court's order," he said.

The VHP leader, however, said that the "rioters and jihadis" as well as all those in the "secular brigade" including Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi, should now understand that the "Hindu society and a strong government have moved forward".

"They should understand that the days of their politics are numbered," he added.