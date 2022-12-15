VHP objects to colour of Deepika Padukone’s attire in ‘Pathaan’ song, demands rectification

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron attire and certain scenes in a song of Bollywood film Pathaan, demanding immediate rectification.
While frowning upon the colour of Padukone’s attire, the RSS affiliate also objected to the title of the song Besharam Rang, saying Hindu society will never accept such a film.
“Dubbing bhagwa (saffron) as besharam (shameless) and indulging in indecent acts is the height of anti-Hindu mentality,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said in a video message, coming down heavily on the makers of the film.
He demanded that the producer and director must take swift action to remove the objectionable parts from the film.
"Hindu society will never accept such a film,” the VHP leader added.
