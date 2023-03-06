VHP reiterates demand to stop reservations for Hindus converted to other religion

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, in a conclave in NCR, has reiterated its demand to stop reservations for Hindus that convert to other religions.

Last week, after a two-day conclave on “Conversion and Reservation” organised by the VHP-affiliated Vishva Samwad Kendra (VSK), Gautam Buddha University (GBU) and Hindu Vishva, a fortnightly magazine, it was decided that the VSK, which also handles media for the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will prepare a memorandum for submission before the Justice KG Balakrishnan Commission.

“We will request for a personal hearing and take all possible steps to place facts before the Commission for a logical and just conclusion. The VSK and Hindu Vishva shall also organise conclaves in various parts of the country to generate more inputs and support for the cause,” said VHP working president Alok Kumar.

The outfit’s contention was that since “Abrahamic” religions like Christianity and Islam do not believe in caste, the stigma of being from an “untouchable” caste is left behind when a Hindu converts to either of the two religions. The VHP believes that Census Commissioner Dr JH Hutton, when preparing the 1931 census, identified the Castes considered untouchables in Hindu society.

“The same categorisation later became the basis for introducing Article 17 in the Constitution of India to abolish untouchability. The Abrahamic Religions – Islam and Christianity – declare that there is no caste system in those religions, and hence, there is no practice of untouchability. Thus, a scheduled caste person who converts to Islam or Christianity leaves behind the social stigma and cannot be considered for reservation in the scheduled caste category,” Kumar said in a statement.

He added that OBCs amongst Muslims and Christians “enjoy the benefits” of reservations in the respective quota of various states. “The other poor Muslims and Christians are entitled to the reservation under the EWS category. They also enjoy the benefit of different schemes for the development of minorities. Their institutions are protected under Article 30 of the Constitution of India,” he added.

The conclave saw the attendance of several academics including former vice-chancellors, deans, professors, etc, and that the organisers cage a call for papers on 16 topics of the terms of reference of the Balakrishnan Commission, and over 60 academic papers were submitted.