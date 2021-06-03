Promote cycling culture, VP says on World Bicycle Day

Vice President Naidu asks people to promote cycling culture on World Bicycle Day

'To promote cycling in the cities, our urban planners and policy makers must create exclusive cycling tracks'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2021, 14:17 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI File Photo

To mark the World Bicycle Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged people to make concerted efforts to promote cycling culture and reap its various health and environmental benefits.

A bicycle is an affordable and sustainable means of transportation that helps one stay fit, reduces traffic congestion and cuts down on pollution, he said. 

"To promote cycling in the cities, our urban planners and policy makers must create exclusive cycling tracks. These cycling-friendly tracks will not only give a dedicated route to the cyclists but will also help them stay safe," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

According to the United Nations, acknowledging the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, the General Assembly decided to declare June 3 as World Bicycle Day.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

M Venkaiah Naidu
World Bicycle Day

Related videos

What's Brewing

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Migrants find safe haven with Mexico's 'hip-hop pastor'

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Diana's wedding dress star of royal fashion exhibition

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Overlooked for years: NASA finally goes back to Venus

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Netanyahu could be tough opposition leader

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

Don’t roil Lakshadweep

 