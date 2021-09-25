Vice President Naidu pays tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay

Vice Prez Naidu pays tributes to Deen Dayal Upadhyay

  Sep 25 2021
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday paid tributes to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his 105th birth anniversary, saying his philosophy of integral humanism and 'antodaya' continues to inspire many.

Born on this day in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyay was a founder member of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the progenitor to the BJP.

Naidu said Upadhyay was a great nationalist, an exceptional organiser, a visionary thinker and a dedicated social worker.

"His philosophies of 'Antyodaya' and 'Integral Humanism' continue to inspire many," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

