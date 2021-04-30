Video showing ABVP members inside Covid ward goes viral

Video showing ABVP members inside Covid ward of Dehradun hospital goes viral

The men with ABVP stickers pasted on their PPE kits are seen removing oxygen pipes of the patients and handing them glasses of juice

  • Apr 30 2021, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 11:17 ist
ABVP members in PPE kits purportedly inside the Covid ward of Doon Medical College Hospital. Credit: Twitter Photo/@UttaranchalAbvp

A video showing members of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in PPE kits purportedly inside the Covid ward of Doon Medical College Hospital and offering juice to patients has gone viral on social media.

Principal of Doon Medical College Ashutosh Sayana said the ABVP had taken permission to help the hospital administration in maintaining order but it had not been allowed to enter the Covid ward.

In the video that went viral on Thursday, the men with ABVP stickers pasted on their PPE kits are seen removing oxygen pipes of the patients and handing them glasses of juice.

According to coronavirus guidelines, no one other than the medical staff on duty can enter the Covid ward.

Sayana said the ABVP had taken permission to lend a helping hand to the administration in maintaining order inside the hospital premises but it had not been allowed to enter the high-risk Covid ward.

It will be investigated how the ABVP members entered the ward, he said.

Soon after the matter came to light, the medical superintendent of the hospital K C Pant banned the entry of ABVP workers into the premises. 

Dehradun
ABVP
RSS
India
COVID-19
Coronavirus

