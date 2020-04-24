'Violence not the answer even against bad journalism'

Violence not the answer even against bad journalism: PCI on Arnab Goswami attack

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 24 2020, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 07:42 ist

The Press Council of India on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami, saying violence is not the answer even against bad journalism. 

Press Council Chairperson Justice (Retd) CK Prasad also asked the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and Mumbai Police Commissioner to submit a report on the facts of "alleged attack" on Goswami at the earliest.

