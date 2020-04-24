Violence not the answer even against bad journalism: PCI on Arnab Goswami attack

The Press Council of India on Thursday condemned the attack on Republic TV chief editor Arnab Goswami, saying violence is not the answer even against bad journalism.
Press Council Chairperson Justice (Retd) CK Prasad also asked the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and Mumbai Police Commissioner to submit a report on the facts of "alleged attack" on Goswami at the earliest.
COVID-19: 50-yr-old bacteria drug makes comeback
No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions
Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21
I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns
Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency