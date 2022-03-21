Viral: Noida teen's dedication to join Army wins hearts

Viral video: Noida teen's dedication to join Indian Army winning hearts

Film-maker Vinod Kapri recorded the video and posted on social media giving the world an inspiring story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 15:51 ist
Screengrab from video

A video of a teenager sprinting in the midnight in Noida has gone viral and has been winning everyone's heart. 

Film-maker Vinod Kapri recorded the video and posted on social media giving the world an inspiring story of 19-year-old Pradeep Mehra who aspires to join the Indian Army.

Seeing the boy running with a bag in his back in midnight, Kapri repeatedly offered him a lift thinking he was in some trouble. However, Pradeep refused the offer saying that he always runs on his way back home. Hailing from Uttarakhand, he works in McDonald's at sector 16 and runs 10 km till his house in Barola everyday.

On being asked the reason behind having this routine, Pradeep said he wants to join the Indian Army. When Kapri asked him why he does not run in the morning, the boy said he has to reach his workplace early in the morning. He also cooks breakfast and dinner as his brother, with whom he lives, works in night shift.

When Kapri offered him a lift for the last time, the boy again turned it down saying that it will disturb his routine practice and continued running. Pradeep also mentioned that his mother is hospitalised.

Impressed by the boy's dedication, Kapri shared the video on social media with the caption 'this is pure gold', assuring him that this would surely go viral.

 

 

