Visionary who laid foundations of modern India: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

Several Congress leaders on Sunday paid rich tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, with the party hailing the country's first prime minister as a visionary who laid the foundations of modern India.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi offered floral tributes at Shanti Vana in New Delhi, while several party leaders paid glowing tributes on social media to the Congress stalwart.
Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains the country's longest-serving prime minister.
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi posted a quote of Nehru -- "What we need is a generation of peace" -- and said remembering India's first prime minister who greatly valued truth, unity and peace.
“What we need is a generation of peace.”
- Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru
Remembering India’s first Prime Minister who greatly valued truth, unity and peace. pic.twitter.com/h89MpL39Ph
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2021
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid a tribute to Nehru and hailed the contribution of farmers, soldiers and labourers while remembering India's first prime minister.
भारत माता की जय भारत की करोड़ों महिलाओं की जय है।#RememberingNehru
— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 14, 2021
The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hailed Nehru's contribution and said he played a major role in making India a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal paid a tribute to Nehru, saying, "We are the children of our Republic he cherished and nourished. He built institutions of the future. He celebrated diversity that is our strength."
Panditji’s Birthday : November 14
Children’s Day
We are the children of our Republic he cherished and nourished
He built institutions of the future
He celebrated diversity that is our strength
We should worry that what he stood for is slowly being demolished!
— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) November 14, 2021
"We should worry that what he stood for is slowly being demolished!" he said.
The Congress, on its official Twitter handle, paid rich tributes to Nehru.
"A hero of our freedom movement, a visionary who laid the foundations of modern India, a nationalist who stood fearlessly to protect India's interests, an inspirational human who transformed the thought of generations, Pandit Nehru was a true son of Bharat Mata," the party said.
Here's a tribute to one of India's brightest jewels, Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.#RememberingNehru pic.twitter.com/u2cOVYlhnN
— Congress (@INCIndia) November 14, 2021
