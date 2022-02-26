Visuals of Indians in Ukraine bunkers disturbing: Rahul

Visuals of Indian students in bunkers disturbing: Rahul Gandhi on Ukraine

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the first batch of evacuees from the war-hit nation has reached Romania via the Suceava border crossing

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2022, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 11:32 ist
Visuals of Indian students studying at Sumy State Medical University taking refuge in a bunker in Ukraine. Credit: Special Arrangement

Amid conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the government has stepped up the evacuation process of Indians stranded in the war-torn country, mostly students.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, "Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation."

Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here

Meanwhile, the MEA has issued advisory that, "All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kiev."

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that the first batch of evacuees from the war-hit nation has reached Romania via the Suceava border crossing.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
Rahul Gandhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Superfood bowls are all the rage

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Loved 'Squid Game'? Watch these five Korean thrillers

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Darling Krishna is here to stay

Green homes: Iterate, localise

Green homes: Iterate, localise

In search of ‘Kali’

In search of ‘Kali’

DH Toon | Russia, China to develop new world order?

DH Toon | Russia, China to develop new world order?

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

 