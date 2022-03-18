Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' director, gets 'Y' security with CRPF cover across India

Film director Vivek Agnihotri has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India, reported ANI quoting gvernment sources.
Agnihotri has been in the news after 'The Kashmir Files' hit the screens last week.
More to follow...
