'The Kashmir Files' maker Agnihotri gets 'Y' security

Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' director, gets 'Y' security with CRPF cover across India

Agnihotri has been in the news after 'The Kashmir Files' hit the screens last week

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 18 2022, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 12:07 ist
Film director Vivek Agnihotri. Credit: IANS Photo

Film director Vivek Agnihotri has been given 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India, reported ANI quoting gvernment sources. 

Agnihotri has been in the news after 'The Kashmir Files' hit the screens last week. 

More to follow...

