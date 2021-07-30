Volunteers reach flood-affected areas with relief kits

Volunteers reach flood-affected areas with relief kits

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2021, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 16:43 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition were heading separate teams to review the floods in the state. Credit: PTI Photo

A group of mountaineering volunteers from Pune landed in western Maharashtra and Konkan regions carrying relief materials, as the area continued to reel under the impact of mega-floods. 

SBI’s Deputy General Manager M N Prasad along with AMGM president Umesh Zirpe flagged off the team of 12-15 mountaineer volunteers to Sangli, Kolhapur, Chiplun, Mahad and Poladpur.

Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahsangh (AMGM) is carrying out the mission in association with the State Bank of India. The team is carrying 7,000 kgs of material in three tempos.

Bedsheets and blankets were distributed to each house through AMGM’s Sangli team led by Aphale and More in Dhavali village where 850 houses were submerged.  AMGM’s Satara division is supporting the cause led by Ashish Mane.

Read | Maharashtra floods: US NGO to deploy medical teams in state

The Kolhapur rural areas are in dire need of essential medicines and a team led by Dr Amar Adke, Kolhapur Giryarohan Santha, AMGM Kolhapur division is making the arrangements for the same. For Chiplun and Mahad residents, sanitary napkins, household clothing and general medicines have been sent. 

Ratnadurga Mountaineers, Jiddhi Mountaineers, Samruddhi Bhutkar-Kartavya Sanstha Poladpur, Ajay Jadhav Pratapgad, Nisargamitra Panvel, Yashvanti Hikers Khopili, are also helping on the field.

TrekKshitij, Discovery Society Borivali, Maharashtra Seva Sangha Mulund have taken tremendous efforts to support flood affected sections of society.

Through MMRCC (Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Center), various mountaineer volunteers are working with Sunil Bhatia from Mahabaleshwar Trekkers, and Shivendra Raje Rescue Team Satara.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
floods
Kolhapur
Konkan
relief

Related videos

What's Brewing

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

DH Toon | 'Avoid news that makes you self-loathe!'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

'Cyclonic storms' intensity increasing in Indian Ocean'

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

Why animals recognise numbers but can't do maths

 