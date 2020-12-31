Vote management ability main criteria for BJP to induct leaders from TMC, other parties

Although it claims to be a “party with a difference” the BJP had prioritised efficiency in “vote management” and organisational clout and not public image when it comes to roping in leaders from other parties especially the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.

BJP sources said that the Central leadership had instructed the state unit leaders not to oppose the induction of leaders from other parties even if they don’t totally agree with the decision and local party workers were opposed to that leader.

They further revealed that due to the intense rivalry with the TMC and alleged atrocities against BJP workers by the ruling party in the state, a section of Bengal BJP leaders had severe reservations against the induction of TMC leaders into the party.

“But since the Assembly elections are approaching the Central leadership have made it clear that they would not take such opposition into consideration and have given clear indication to state leaders,” a senior State BJP leader said.

The BJP Central leadership have taken over the reins of the state unit ahead of the Assembly elections. They have deployed a host of Central leaders from other states to steer the party organisation through the Assembly elections.

State BJP insiders said that the national general secretary and co-observer in Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given him ( Vijayvargiya) the responsibility to steer the state unit ahead of the Assembly elections. Vijayvargiya has instructed state leaders to focus on the tasks assigned to them and not to comment on what the others are doing,” the state BJP leader said.

It had been made clear to the state leaders that the induction of leaders from other parties would depend on their ability to draw votes, organisational clout and how much his or her induction would weaken the TMC. If all these criteria were met then the leader would be inducted into BJP and in any opposition to decision would be viewed seriously by the Central leadership, BJP sources said.

Recently State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu and Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul were sent a showcause notice by the party for voicing their opposition to the possible induction of TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari into BJP.