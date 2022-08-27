Wanted my name to be etched on people's hearts through conduct, behaviour: Outgoing CJI N V Ramana

Outgoing Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Friday said as a judge, he always wanted his name to be etched on the hearts of the people through his conduct and behaviour, rather than case law and journals, and also as one who recognised preliminarily the moral power of a judge.

Speaking at a farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Justice Ramana said: “I may be remembered as a judge who heard the senior and the junior alike. As a judge, I always wanted my name to be etched on the hearts of the people through my conduct and behaviour, rather than case law and journals.”

He said, "I have seen the flow of emotions in courtroom number 1 this morning. This is a reflection of the strong sense of your belongingness with the institution. I was touched by the display of emotions in particular by Sibal and Dave.”

The Chief Justice said he is demitting his office with utmost contentment and when people ultimately judge him as a judge, he would like to say that he may be judged as a very ordinary judge, but one who greatly relished and enjoyed the job. “I may be judged as one who meticulously followed the rules of the game and did not trespass into provinces forbidden. More importantly, as one who recognised preliminarily the moral power of a judge”, said justice Ramana.

Recalling his journey across the country to speak to the public through various events, he said the popular perception is that the Indian judiciary was alien and quite distant to the general public and there are still millions with suppressed judicial needs who are apprehensive to approach the judiciary in times of need.

Justice Ramana said, "In spite of fulfilling its constitutional mandate, the judiciary does not find adequate reflections in the media, thereby depriving the people of knowledge about the courts and the Constitution. I felt it was my Constitutional duty to dispel these notions and bring the Court closer to the people, by way of generating awareness and building confidence among people about the judiciary”.

Justice Ramana added that the focal point of any justice delivery system is “the litigant- the justice seeker”, but our system, practices, rules, being colonial in origin, may not be best suited to the needs of the Indian population.

“The need of the hour is the Indianisation of our legal system. When I say Indianisation, I mean the need to adapt to the practical realities of our society and localise our justice delivery system,” he said.