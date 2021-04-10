West Bengal Elections Phase 4 Live: Polling in 44 assembly constituencies across 5 districts begins

The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections underway in which 44 Assembly seats in five districts will go to polls. While the TMC will seek to retain 39 out of the 44 seats it won in the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP will try to maintain the more than three-fold increase in its vote share from the 2016 Assembly elections to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The fate of 373 candidates will be decided by more than 1 crore voters. Stay tuned for more updates.