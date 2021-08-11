West Bengal governor meets PM Modi

West Bengal governor meets PM Modi

Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah as well

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 16:29 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the political situation in the state, sources said.

Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

"It was a courtesy call on the PM," said Dhankhar after meeting the PM.

Also read: Union minister assured steps to increase ‘efficacy’ of Victoria Memorial, other cultural hubs: Dhankhar

Earlier, he met Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and urged him to enhance the "efficacy" of the Victoria Memorial.

"West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage.To put @victoriamemkol @ezcckolkata @IndianMuseumKol @asiatic_society on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls Shri @kishanreddybjp @MinOfCultureGoI assured all steps," tweeted Dhankhar. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Jagdeep Dhankhar
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown

 