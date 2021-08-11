West Bengal governor meets PM Modi

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the political situation in the state, sources said.
Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah as well.
"It was a courtesy call on the PM," said Dhankhar after meeting the PM.
Also read: Union minister assured steps to increase ‘efficacy’ of Victoria Memorial, other cultural hubs: Dhankhar
Earlier, he met Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and urged him to enhance the "efficacy" of the Victoria Memorial.
"West Bengal is unparalleled repository of culture and heritage.To put @victoriamemkol @ezcckolkata @IndianMuseumKol @asiatic_society on incremental trajectory and secure more footfalls Shri @kishanreddybjp @MinOfCultureGoI assured all steps," tweeted Dhankhar.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty
In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world
Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?
How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?
The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising
Goa's disappearing Portuguese legacy
Video game puts new spin on Aztec fall
#MeToo: Generational shift or feigned ignorance?
TikTok tops Facebook as most downloaded app of 2020
Bengaluru's air quality vastly improved during lockdown