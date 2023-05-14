1 dead, 8 injured as two communities clash in Akola

1 dead, 8 injured as two communities clash in Maharashtra's Akola

The violence took place after a religious post which went viral on a social media platform, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge said

  May 14 2023, 09:50 ist
  updated: May 15 2023, 14:16 ist
Police and other security personnel attempt to maintain law and order after a clash broke out between members of two communities over a social media post, in Akola. Credit: PTI Photo

Violent clashes were reported in Akola town in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra following an inflammatory post prompting the police to significantly beef up security arrangements in all important cities of the state. 

The incident was reported at the Old City police station on Sunday - and visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms. 

Also Read: Mob attack on cops in Aurangabad unfortunate, says Fadnavis; urges leaders not to pass provocative remarks

At least one person died in the incident while more than half a dozen were injured. 

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, spoke to the Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and reviewed the situation.  

Collector Nima Arora had clamped prohibitory orders in parts of the city. 

Akola Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge urged people not to believe in rumours. 

Another incident was reported in Shevgaon tehsil of Ahmednagar district on Sunday. 

The Ahmednagar police has asked people not to believe in rumours and approach the police.

