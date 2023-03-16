10 arrested with 22 dead dolphins off Porbandar coast in Gujarat

In a joint operation by the state forest department, Porbandar police and Indian Coast Guard on Thursday apprehended ten persons with 22 dead common dolphins from their fishing boat off Porbandar coast.

Officials said that the suspects are fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Odisha while the trawler belonged to Tamil Nadu. Hunting dolphins is an offence as they are protected under schedule-2 of the wildlife (protection) act.

Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife Circle, Aradhana Sahu, told DH, "All the suspects are fishermen from outside Gujarat and have claimed that they were using dolphins as bait for catching sharks." The officials have also found carcasses of sharks as well, which are not protected marine mammals.

The arrested accused have been identified as Selvan Surles, 46, Rajkumar Tanisharaj, 52, Arun Pillai, 47, Anthony Barla, 50, Saujinn Susayarul, 36 all residents of Tamil Nadu, Mayadhar Raut, Odisha, Ranjit Boro, 28, Sansuman J Basumatri, 31, both from Assam, Nihal Kunancheri, 26 and Giltus Muppakudi, 62, belong to Kerala.

In a press note, the forest department said that the operation was carried out following specific information received from senior officials. The operation was conducted 12 nautical miles off Porbandar coast.