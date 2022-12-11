Ink attack on Maharashtra minister: 10 cops suspended

10 cops suspended after ink attack on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil

The incident had occurred in Pimpri city on Saturday in apparent protest against minister Patil's controversial remark about Dr B R Ambedkar

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Dec 11 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 12:48 ist
Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil. Credit: PTI Photo

The Pimpri Chichwad police in Maharashtra's Pune district have suspended three of its officers and seven other personnel in connection with the incident in which ink was thrown at senior Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil, a top official said on Sunday.

The incident had occurred in Pimpri city on Saturday in apparent protest against minister Patil's controversial remark about Dr B R Ambedkar and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

"We have suspended seven police personnel and three officers in connection with the incident. All of them were part of the minister's security cover during his visit," Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde said.

Three people threw ink at Patil on Saturday evening when he was stepping out of one of the office-bearer's house in Pimpri. Police have detained the trio involved in the act. The attack on the senior BJP leader came a day after he made a statement in Aurangabad district.

Speaking in Marathi at an event in Aurangabad on Friday, Patil, the Higher and Technical Education Minister, had said that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for running educational institutions, they "begged" people to gather funds for starting schools and colleges. The use of the word "begged" stirred up a controversy.

After the attack, Patil requested state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to take action against any police officer or personnel for security lapse. He had also said that his statement was misconstrued.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra
Indian Politics
India News

What's Brewing

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

 