106 deaths in building collapse cases in five years in Mumbai

Incidents of building collapse claimed 106 lives in Mumbai during 2015 to 2019, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was informed on Wednesday.

The information was given by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde in a written reply to a question by Congress's Husnabanu Khalife.

"There were 1,472 incidents of building collapse (in Mumbai city and suburbs) during 2015 to 2019 in which 106 people lost their lives while another 344 were injured," said the reply.

One of the major incidents of building collapse was the crashing of Siddhi Sai building in suburban Ghatkopar in July 2017 in which 17 residents were killed.