13 Maharashtra ministers, 70 legislators test positive for Covid-19

13 ministers of the Maharashtra government and 70-odd legislators have tested positive for Covid-19, state relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Tuesday.

“The situation is a matter of great concern, we have 13 ministers and 70-odd legislators (MLAs and MLCs) who are Covid-19 positive (now),” Wadettiwar told reporters in Mumbai.

The statement comes on the eve of a comprehensive situation review which will be presided over by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after which the new set of guidelines will be announced.

“Although the number of new Covid-19 cases are increasing, the majority of patients are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, but the increase in number of cases is a matter of concern,” said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Pune.

The latest among the ministers to test positive is urban development minister Eknath Shinde, a close aide of Thackeray.

Other ministers who had tested positive are revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, school education minister Prof Varsha Gaikwad, tribal development minister KC Padvi, women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur, and minister of state for urban development Prajakt Tanpure.

MLAs who have tested positive include Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Sameer Meghe and Madhuri Misal, former minister Vidya Thakur, Atul Bhatkhalkar.

On the issue of a possible lockdown, Dr Ishwar Gilada, the secretary general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said: “Who wants lockdown? it is in nobody's interest. At this stage we need a circuit breaker guarded, systemic, calibrated 'circuit breaker' to avoid the stigmatising term ‘lockdown'. Covid-19 is spreading exponentially, orchestrated by Omicron with a national positivity rate of 4%.”

Maharashtra government’s Covid-19 Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said: “Most of the cases are mild predominant presumptive Omicron. Most are asymptomatic, but need to identify those that are at risk, isolate, treat and have zero mortality and less severe disease”.

