17 dead in massive fire at chemical factory in Pune

At least 17 persons including fifteen women were killed after a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in an industrial area at Mulshi in Pune district on Monday.

The massive fire broke out at the SUS Aqua Technologies, a chemical factory in the Urvade village in Pirangut this evening.

Huge flames and thick cloud smoke could be seen billowing out of the plant.

Pune Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Pune-Rural Superintendent of Police Dr Abhinav Deshmukh and Mulshi Tahsildar Abhay Chavan rushed to the spot to supervise the fire-fighting and rescue operation.

Top officials of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) too were present at the spot.

The bodies have been taken to the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune city.

Pune district administration and police officials said that a total of 37 persons were working in the plant of which 17 were trapped and charred to death.

Twenty others managed to get out or were rescued, as per reports.

The Pune-Rural police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into the case.

“The fire started at 4 pm…. The cooling operations are underway and will continue throughout the night,” said Dr Deshmukh.

Initial investigations reveal that the fire broke out while the packaging process was underway. “The fire spread because of the plastic,” fire brigade officials said.

"Heartbreaking news coming in from #pirangut #Pune. Heartfelt condolences with the those who lost their loved ones in the terrible fire! My prayers for safe and quick recovery of those who are still missing or injured in this tragedy," ShivajiNagar MLA Siddharth Shirole tweeted.