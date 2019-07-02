17 killed in wall collapses in Mumbai, Pune

Maharashtra state government declares holiday in view of rain-induced chaos

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service, Mumbai,
  • Jul 02 2019, 07:00am ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2019, 07:18am ist
Navi Mumbai: A view of the waterlogged Konkan Bhavan, which houses government offices, after heavy Monsoon rains at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, Monday, July 1, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI7_1_2019_000256A)

At least 17 persons were killed and several others feared trapped or injured in two incidents of wall collapses in Mumbai and Pune on Tuesday.

A retaining wall near the slums at Kurar in Malad western suburbs in Mumbai caved in killing 12 persons. A dozen are still feared trapped.

In Pune, a wall collapse of an education institute's compound wall claimed five lives and injured two others.

NDRF teams and civic staff are continuing rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, a Spice Jet aircraft arriving from Jaipur overshot the runway of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

With IMD forecast of heavy rainfall, the Maharashtra government has declared public holiday for today in Mumbai and suburbs.

The total rain-related deaths in Maharashtra since last Friday is over 40.

