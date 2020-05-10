1.9k labourers allowed to board train from Mumbai to UP

1.9k labourers allowed to board train from Mumbai to UP amid coronavirus lockdown: Police

  May 10 2020
A total of 1,916 migrant labourers stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown were given permission by Saki Naka police station to travel on board a Shramik Special train that left Mumbai for Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said on Sunday.

Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel said multiple buses were used to get these labourers to Central Railway's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Kurla area of the metropolis.

"All details of the people travelling were taken, and documents analysed. The buses were sanitised," he said.

