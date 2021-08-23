231 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 detected in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported 231 cases of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 in India's financial capital of Mumbai and other places in the state.

While the Delta variant led to the second wave of the pandemic earlier this year, the Delta Plus is expected to trigger the third wave.

The Maharashtra government and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have confirmed the development.

The figures emerged from the tests conducted on the first batch of 188 samples at the BMC’s Kasturba Hospital.

"While 128 patients were found infected with the Delta Plus, 2 were Alpha types, 24 were Kappa types, and the rest showing common Covid-19 virus infections,” BMC officials said.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Department said that 27 fresh cases have been reported in the state excluding Mumbai taking the cases to 103.

These include Amravati (6), Gadchiroli (6), Nagpur (5), Ahmednagar (4), Yavatmal (3), Nashik (2) and Bhandara (1).

Meanwhile, state reported 3,643 fresh cases and 105 deaths of Covid-19 taking the progressive total to 64,28,294 and 1,36,067, respectively.

During the day, 6,795 patients were discharged taking the tally of recovered patients to 62.38-lakh plus.