317 Europeans take off from Goa to Frankfurt amid lockdown

317 Europeans leave Goa to Frankfurt amid lockdown

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Mar 31 2020, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 12:30 ist
Dabolim Airport, Goa. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo)

As many as 317 European tourists stranded in the coastal state amid the lockdown due to coronavirus, took off for Frankfurt on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A special flight carrying the tourists who hailed from Germany and other European Union countries, took off at 5.30 am, the officials said.

The aircraft had landed here from Frankfurt.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had told reporters on Monday that many foreign tourists are stranded in the state and are being airlifted.

