326 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths in Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 01 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 21:43 ist

With 326 new patients being detected since the previous night, 267 of them in Ahmedabad, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 4,721 on Friday, a health official said.

Twenty-two patients died during this period, taking the death toll due to coronavirus to 236 in the state, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Out of the 326 positive cases reported in the past 24 hours, as many as 267 cases were reported in Ahmedabad, 26 in Surat, 19 in Vadodara, six in Mahisagar, three in Panchmahal and one each in Banaskantha, Botad, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Patan districts, she said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,721, new cases 326, deaths 236, discharged 736, active cases 3,749 and people tested so far 68,774. 

