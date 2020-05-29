369 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, ten deaths

With 369 new coronavirus patients detected, the number of cases in Pune district rose to 7,012 on Thursday, a health official said.

Ten COVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll in the district due to the pandemic to 310.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Pune city accounted for 320 of the 369 new cases, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad at 31 and cantonment and rural areas with 18 new cases, the official added.

"Pune city has reported 5,927 COVID-19 cases so far, Pimpri Chinchwad 467 and rural areas 618," he said.