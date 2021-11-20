52nd edition of IFFI gets underway in Goa

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur called for India to be made a global hub for post production of cinema, while Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made a plea for setting up a film city in Goa, on the inaugural day of the 52nd International Film Festival of India which got underway on Saturday.

"We aim to make India a powerhouse of content creation, especially regional cinema by scaling up regional festivals. We aim to make India the post production hub for the world, by leveraging the immense tech talent amongst our skilled youth. We aim to make India the hub for world cinema. A destination for films and festivals and the most favoured place for filmmakers and film lovers," Thakur said in his inaugural address at the festival, which began with the opening film ‘The King of all the World’ (El Rey de Todo El Mundo), a Mexican-Spanish co-production directed by Carlos Saura.

Read | Thakur wants IFFI to be 'destination for world cinema'

"The media and entertainment sector builds on three unique propositions India offers. Abundant and competent labour, ever growing consumption expenditure and a diverse culture and linguistic heritage. Where else in the world do you have this powered by the extensive footprint of mobile, internet and digitalisation," Thakur also said.

At the event, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also made a plea for setting up a film city in Goa, which has hosted IFFI for nearly two decades now.

"Goa is known for IFFI, but it is our effort to build a film city in Goa either on PPP mode or with the help of the Government of India. It is our effort to have a film shooting, film city, film institute, so that all the talent in Goa in film editing, film photography, cinematography, direction, acting, everything. There is a talent pool, skills available in the state of Goa," the Chief Minister also said.

The festival is scheduled to screen 148 films from 73 countries in the festival's international section, while also hosting 12 world premieres, and 26 Asia premieres.

OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Zee 5 and Viacom have also made a debut at the 52nd edition of the event.

Cinema giants Martin Scorsese and Istevan Szabo were also honoured with the first Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival, which will also pay homage to late Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar as well as 'James Bond' star Sir Sean Connery.

Watch latest videos by DH here: