53 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, one death

The number of coronavirus cases in the Dharavi area of Mumbai increased to 1,478 as 53 new patients were found on Friday, while death toll reached 57 with one more person dying, a civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that 15 positive cases which included a nine years old girl were found in Matunga Labour Camp within Dharavi since Thursday evening.
Dharavi, known as the largest slum sprawl of Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh living in an area spread over 2.5 sqkm.
