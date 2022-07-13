7-yr-old girl found infected with Zika in Maharashtra

7-year-old girl found infected with Zika virus in Maharashtra's Palghar district

The first-ever Zika virus case in the state was reported in Pune in July 2021

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 13 2022, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 19:14 ist
The Zika virus spreads through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Credit: iStock photo

A seven-year-old girl has been found infected with Zika virus in Palghar district of Maharashtra, the state health department said on Wednesday.

The girl is a resident of an ashram shala (residential schools for tribal children) in Talasari taluka of Palghar district located adjoining Mumbai.

The first-ever Zika virus case in the state was reported in Pune in July 2021.

The Zika virus spreads through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and typical symptoms of the resultant disease include fever, body ache and conjunctivitis.

Zika
Maharashtra
India News

