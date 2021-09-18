July downpour, flooding damaged 74 roads in Mahad

74 roads, 33 small bridges damaged in Raigad's Mahad due to July downpour, flooding

The cumulative length of the damaged roads is 117 kms

PTI
PTI, Alibaug,
  • Sep 18 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 14:29 ist
Landslide at Taliye village. Credit: PTI Photo

A total of 74 internal roads and 33 small bridges have suffered damages due to the devastating rains that pounded Mahad tehsil in Maharashtra's Raigad district in July this year, the authorities said on Saturday.

The cumulative length of the damaged roads is 117 kms. Sixteen of these roads were damaged due landslides, the Public Works Department (PWD) of Raigad Zilla Parishad said in a statement.

Torrential rains on July 21-22 had caused flooding in the region. It had also triggered landslides.

The damaged roads and small bridges have to be constructed afresh and some others need to be repaired. For this Rs 31.30 crore funds are required, it said.

Taliye village in the tehsil had witnessed a massive landslide on July 22, in which at least 84 persons were killed. Two villages in Poladpur tehsil of Raigad had also reported landslides during that period, in which 11 persons had died, officials have said. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Raigad
rains
Flooding
Roads
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

 