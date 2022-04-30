AAP appoints Preeti Sharma Menon as Mumbai unit chief

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 30 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 21:43 ist
Preeti Sharma Menon. Credit: Facebook/Preeti Sharma Menon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday named its national executive member and spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon as the party's Mumbai unit chief.

The announcement was made by AAP national general secretary Pankaj Gupta, a party statement said on Saturday.

The party said it would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls under her leadership.

