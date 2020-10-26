Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale-led RPI(A)

Actor Payal Ghosh who accused director Anurag Kashyap of rape joins Ramdas Athawale-led RPI(A)

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 26 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 16:13 ist
Actress Payal Ghosh with Union Minister and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale at a press conference after she joined the Republican Party of India (RPI) as vice president of its women's wing, in Mumbai, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale) on Monday.

She along with some others joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

Ghosh was appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party.

Read: Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra Governor Koshyari

Athawale said the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it.

He also claimed Kashyap would be arrested soon. The filmmaker has continuously denied the allegations leveled by Ghosh.

"I told her RPI(A) is Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's party. It helps all sections of society, be it Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, villagers, slum dwellers. The RPI will get a good face if you join the party. After I discussed this with her, she was ready to join the party," Athawale said.

Ghosh said she joined RPI(A) to do something for the country and thanked Athawale for supporting her in her fight against Kashyap. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

payal ghosh
Ramdas Athawale
Maharashtra
RPI
Anurag Kashyap

What's Brewing

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 