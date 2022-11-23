'Aftab will cut me into pieces': Shraddha's SOS to cops

'Aftab will kill and cut me into pieces': Shraddha Walkar's SOS to police

The letter was duly acknowledged by police but it is not known if there was any further follow-up action in the matter

  Nov 23 2022
Students from the Gurukul Art School pay tribute to Shraddha Walker, who was murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Exactly two years ago on November 23, 2020, Shraddha Walkar had submitted a written complaint to the Tulinj Police Station in Palghar of threats from her live-in partner, Aftab Poonawala and how he threatened to "kill and cut her into pieces".

The letter, which has just surfaced, was duly acknowledged by police but it is not known if there was any further follow-up action in the matter.

In her complaint, she sounded desperate and stated that Aftab was beating her up, blackmailing her and was threatening to murder her and cut her body into pieces.

Yesterday, Poonawala told a Delhi court, which extended his police remand by four days, that he acted in the "heat of the moment" and that it was not "deliberate", according to Abinash Kumar, the lawyer representing the accused. Kumar later said after speaking to Poonawala that he "never confessed in the court that he killed Walkar".

Sources said a questionnaire has been prepared for the polygraph test so that the sequence of events in the gruesome killing can be ascertained.

After the polygraph test, police are likely to go for the narco analysis which was permitted by the court last week.

 

