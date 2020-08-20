After 16 days, Dharavi records double digit Covid-19 count

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai increased to 2,697 on Thursday after 17 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior BMC official said.

It is after a gap of more than a fortnight that Dharavi has recorded double digit COVID-19 case count in a day.

On August 3, a total of 12 positive cases were recorded in Dharavi and since then the daily count has been in single digits.

The BMC official said 2,342 COVID-19 patients in the slum sprawl have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), currently Dharavi has only 95 active COVID-19 cases.

The civic body, however, has stopped sharing COVID-19 deaths, if any, from Dharavi, which is spread across 2.5 square kilometres and has a population of 6.5 lakh.

The COVID-19 cases in the G-north ward, that includes Dadar and Mahim areas along with Dharavi, have crossed the 7,000-mark.