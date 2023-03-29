Maharashtra CM, others to use Savarkar's image as DP

Ahead of Savarkar Yatra, Maharashtra CM, Dy CM, other leaders of ruling combine use his image as social media DP

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena have announced that Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out in each district of Maharashtra from March 30

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 29 2023, 08:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 08:13 ist
Maharashtra BJP MPs stage a protest in front of the Shivaji statue in Parliament House against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged controversial remarks on Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar, in New Delhi, Monday, March 27, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Ahead of a `Gaurav Yatra' in support of late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of Shiv Sena-BJP alliance on Tuesday uploaded Savarkar's images as their social media `display pictures' (DPs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena have announced that Savarkar Gaurav Yatras would be taken out in each district of Maharashtra from March 30 to honour Savarkar's contribution to the country and to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism against him.

Also Read | Rahul can never be Savarkar even in his best dreams: Anurag Thakur

Several BJP leaders including Fadnavis, Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan and Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar changed their profile pictures by uploading Savarkar's image. CM Shinde and Shiv Sena leaders including Industries Minister Uday Samant, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant also put Savarkar on their DPs. The DPs also featured the words `Mi Savarkar' (I am Savarkar) or `Amhi Sare Savarkar' (We are all Savarkar).

