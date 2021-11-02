Ajit Pawar's properties worth Rs 1,000 crore attached by I-T Department

Ajit Pawar's properties worth Rs 1,000 cr attached

Last month, the I-T Department had conducted raids at houses and companies linked to sisters of Pawar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 02 2021, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 11:36 ist
Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

The Income Tax Department has attached properties of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1,000 crore, according to ANI.

Five properties, including Nirmal Tower at Nariman Point in Mumbai, has been attached by I-T Department.

Last month, the I-T Department had conducted raids at houses and companies linked to sisters of Pawar.

More to follow...

