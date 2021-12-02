Amid unseasonal rains, Aaditya Thackeray says threat of climate change is real

Amid unseasonal rains in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra, state’s environment, tourism and protocol minister Aaditya Thackeray drove home the point that the threat of climate change is real and we all are witnessing it.

“…it is important to understand that while one could enjoy a cold rainy morning in the city, it was also crucial to realise that on stepping out of city life, was it good for the farmers, is it good for the food we get, is it sustainable as a lifestyle for the people, from planning city infrastructure,” Thackeray said.

“All of this happens according to the seasons. Most of our agrarian produce, most of our GDP is dependent on the monsoons. But when monsoons start becoming erratic how does one depend on it? Because if it is raining in December and January, will it be back again in June? Have the agricultural and sowing seasons changed? So, all of this is really in climate change,” the Minister said, setting out the tone during deliberations as part of “Colaba Conversation 2021” organised by ORF.

Thackeray said that climate change was real and that it was important for us to look around and understand that this would not be sustainable for long.

Thackeray said that the government was focussed on developing Mumbai as a financial lead city, one which was on its way to gradually become central to India’s rise in the Indian Ocean and beyond. “Development and environment can go hand in hand provided it is sustainable development,” he said.

The Minister added that India too needs its own Blue Imperative for coastal cities, marine resources, blue economy, one that puts coastal cities as the primary stakeholder in regional geopolitics and geoeconomics.

On a question about EV charging station infrastructure being developed, Thackeray reiterated that 30% of vehicles in Maharashtra will be EVs by 2025. “People of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane will see charging infrastructure come up on a large scale over the next 15-20 months. Range anxiety and charging time have already gone down considerably, while charging is being standardised globally. The Kala Ghoda, Bombay HC area will have five charging stations,” he said responding to questions on the issue.

Thackeray also informed that the government had placed orders for 2,100 electric buses for Mumbai, while the public transport bus fleet of Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Nasik will also be fully electric. Maharashtra will have a 50% electric bus fleet by 2025 and this will be 100% by 2027. From April 2022 onwards every new government vehicle to be purchased or rented will be electric.

