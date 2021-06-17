Antilia case-Hiren murder: NIA raids former cop Pradeep Sharma’s house in Mumbai

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence of former encounter specialist and Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Sharma.

A NIA team swooped at the Andheri residence of Sharma, who was, however, away from home.

Sharma is likely to be grilled again by the NIA.

The federal agency is investigating the former police officer’s role in he twin cases of planting of gelatin sticks-laden Scorpio near the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and killing of SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

So far, seven persons have been arrested in the case including Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Qazi, Inspector Sunil Mane, Vinayak Shinde, a dismissed constable undergoing life sentence and a bookie, Naresh Gor, Santosh Atmaram Shelar and Anand Pandurang Jadhav.

Sharma has earlier been questioned on two to three occasions by the NIA in its Mumbai office.