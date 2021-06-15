NIA arrests 2 more in Ambani bomb scare case

The NIA has arrested two more persons in connection with the twin cases of planting a gelatin sticks-laden car near the residence of India’s top businessman and the murder of the car owner Mansukh Hiren.

The two accused were identified as Santosh Atmaram Shelar and Anand Pandurang Jadhav.

Both are residents of Kurar village in Malad suburb of Mumbai.

They were produced before a special NIA court, which has remanded them to the federal agency’s custody till June 21. The duo was suspected to the part of the conspiracy.

However, the exact details of their roles are not yet available.

Besides them, five persons including dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze has been arrested by the NIA.

Others arrested include Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi, Inspector Sunil Mane, Vinayak Shinde, a dismissed constable undergoing life sentence and a bookie, Naresh Gor.

It may be recalled, last week, the special court in Mumbai had last week gave 60 days extension to the NIA to file its charge sheet.

