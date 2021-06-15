NIA arrests 2 more in Ambani bomb scare case

NIA arrests 2 more in Ambani bomb scare case

The two accused were identified as Santosh Atmaram Shelar and Anand Pandurang Jadhav

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 15 2021, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 15:25 ist
The exact details of their roles are not yet available. Credit: PTI Photo

The NIA has arrested two more persons in connection with the twin cases of planting a gelatin sticks-laden car near the residence of India’s top businessman and the murder of the car owner Mansukh Hiren.

The two accused were identified as Santosh Atmaram Shelar and Anand Pandurang Jadhav.

Both are residents of Kurar village in Malad suburb of Mumbai.

They were produced before a special NIA court, which has remanded them to the federal agency’s custody till June 21. The duo was suspected to the part of the conspiracy.

However, the exact details of their roles are not yet available.

Besides them, five persons including dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze has been arrested by the NIA.

Others arrested include Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi, Inspector Sunil Mane, Vinayak Shinde, a dismissed constable undergoing life sentence and a bookie, Naresh Gor.

It may be recalled, last week, the special court in Mumbai had last week gave 60 days extension to the NIA to file its charge sheet.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NIA
Maharashtra
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 