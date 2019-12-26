Assault over post about Uddhav: Case registered

A case was registered on Wednesday against a few Shiv Sena supporters here for allegedly beating up a 33-year-old man who had written a social media post criticizing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, though video of the incident is available, no arrest has been made yet even three days later.

Hiramani Tiwari was allegedly thrashed by Sena supporters on Sunday at his residence in Wadala Truck Terminus area. They also forcibly shaved his head.

He had posted a `derogatory' comment against Thackeray after the Shiv Sena chief condemned the police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

Video of the assault had gone viral.

Local BJP workers protested outside the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station on Wednesday evening, seeking action against the assailants.

Late at night, the police registered a case under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against Samadhan Jugdar, Prakash Hasbe, Satyawan, Shrikant Yadav and others, a police official said.

No arrest has been made yet, he added.