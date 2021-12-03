Assembly Speaker election will be held during Winter Session: Nana Patole

The new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly would be elected during the winter session to be held in Mumbai later this month.

“The election for the post of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will be held in the Winter Session in December and the Speaker will be from the Congress party,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said.

It may be recalled Patole, who is an MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district, resigned in February to take over as the MPCC chief.

Patole said that the duration of the sessions held so far were short due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The election process for the post of Speaker takes at least three days, so the election could not take place so far. In the Sinter Session, however, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will be elected by voice vote,” Patole told reporters.

“There is nothing wrong with the method of voice voting; it is being practiced in all the states across the country. The Legislative Assembly has made changes in their rules. In Maharashtra too, the election of the Chairman of the Legislative Council is done in the same manner, so there is no reason to object if it is being used for the Speaker's elections,” Patole added.

