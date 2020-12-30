Assistant Labour Commissioner nabbed for taking bribe

Assistant Labour Commissioner nabbed for taking bribe of Rs 60,000

The accused Sachin J. Shelar has been remanded to CBI custody till January 2

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 30 2020, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 19:37 ist

The CBI has nabbed a Nagpur-based Assistant Labour Commissioner for accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a complainant.

More than Rs 50 lakh cash has been seized from him, CBI officials said on Wednesday.

The accused Sachin J. Shelar has been remanded to CBI custody till January 2.

It was alleged that the Regional Labour Commissioner and Assistant Labour Commissioner, Nagpur had inspected the complainant’s firm and directed him to submit certain documents at the office of the Labour Commissioner. The complainant visited the Office of the Labour Commissioner to submit the documents.

“It was further alleged that instead of receiving the documents, the complainant was asked to meet the accused at his residence. The accused demanded the alleged bribe to settle the matter regarding irregularities related to safety site labour and also additional bribe amount to issue labour license,” CBI officials said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs.52.09 lakh and documents related to various investments.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Central Bureau of Investigation
Maharashtra
Bribery case

What's Brewing

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

 