Assistant Labour Commissioner nabbed for taking bribe of Rs 60,000

The CBI has nabbed a Nagpur-based Assistant Labour Commissioner for accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a complainant.

More than Rs 50 lakh cash has been seized from him, CBI officials said on Wednesday.

The accused Sachin J. Shelar has been remanded to CBI custody till January 2.

It was alleged that the Regional Labour Commissioner and Assistant Labour Commissioner, Nagpur had inspected the complainant’s firm and directed him to submit certain documents at the office of the Labour Commissioner. The complainant visited the Office of the Labour Commissioner to submit the documents.

“It was further alleged that instead of receiving the documents, the complainant was asked to meet the accused at his residence. The accused demanded the alleged bribe to settle the matter regarding irregularities related to safety site labour and also additional bribe amount to issue labour license,” CBI officials said.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs.52.09 lakh and documents related to various investments.