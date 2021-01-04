Aurangabad name change acceptable to all: BJP leader

Aurangabad name change acceptable to all, says Maharashtra BJP chief

He also chided the Shiv Sena, which has been a votary of the name change for several years, but was now in alliance with the Congress

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jan 04 2021, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2021, 16:22 ist
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday said renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar was "acceptable to all" and his party would pass a resolution on this if it came to power in the civic body there.

He also chided the Shiv Sena, which has been a votary of the name change for several years, but was now in alliance with the Congress, which has consistently opposed it.

"The name Sambhajinagar is acceptable to all. Then why don't we change the name? I can assure you, if we come to power in Aurangabad (municipal corporation), we will pass a resolution in favour of the name change," Patil told reporters here.

"The Congress has opposed it, but the Sena needs the Congress to run its government. Shiv Sena must decided if it can stake power on this issue," he added.

The Sena first made the demand to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar over two decades ago, and a proposal was passed in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in June 1995, which was challenged by a Congress corporator in the high court and later in the Supreme Court. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra
Aurangabad
Shiv Sena
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

 